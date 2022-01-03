SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

U.S. FDA OKs Pfizer COVID-19 booster for children ages 12 to 15

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 3, 2022 10:28 am
Click to play video: 'What happens when parents and kids disagree on COVID-19 vaccines' What happens when parents and kids disagree on COVID-19 vaccines
WATCH: What happens when parents and kids disagree on COVID-19 vaccines – Dec 10, 2021

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the use of a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 years, and narrowed the time for all booster shots to five months from six months after primary doses.

The agency also authorized a third shot in children aged five through 11 years who are immunocompromised.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccines for kids: What Canadian parents should know

The FDA said it reviewed published data and real world evidence on the safety of booster doses provided by the Israeli Ministry of Health including data from over 6,300 individuals 12-to-15 years of age who received a Pfizer shot.

Trending Stories

Global COVID-19 cases are surging due to the Omicron variant and health authorities have warned that its extremely high transmissibility could overwhelm many health systems.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes mostly mild side effects in kids: CDC

Laboratory tests have shown that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines generate low immune responses against Omicron, while boosters appear to be protective against the highly-mutated variant.

© 2022 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagcovid vaccine tagPfizer tagOmicron tagOmicron variant tagU.S. COVID-19 tagomicron news tagcovid u.s. tagomicron u.s. tagOmicron Children tagKids booster tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers