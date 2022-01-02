Bridgeland apartment building residents cleaning up after multiple floods

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly a year after sharing their concerns about a Calgary Housing complex in Bridgeland, residents say the situation hasn’t improved, and recently some of units have been affected by flooding.

Kavin Sheikheldin lives at Bridgeland Place with her mother, and says the building flooded four times during the week of Dec. 26th.

“It has caused lots of people to get their carpet and other supplies at home soaked and wet” said Sheikheldin.

The cleanup, according to Sheikheldin, has been especially difficult on some tenants, including her mother, that live with disabilities.

“[Calgary Housing] should have assistance for those with mobility issues to clean their place when this type of issue happens,” she said.

Sheikheldin says repair crews have been at the building during the flooding.

In April 2021, residents spoke to Global News about other problems they say have been plaguing the building such as insects, theft, vandalism and maintenance issues.

In the months that have followed, Sheikheldin says not much has changed.

“Some tenants are still having the cockroach and bed bug infestation, and sometimes the elevator goes down” she says.

In a statement to Global News, Calgary Housing said, “Unfortunately, the plumbing and heating systems at Bridgeland Place are aging and sensitive to large temperature variations such as those we have had in the last 10 days.”

Calgary Housing says it’s these type of issues that were part of the decision in March 2021 to close the building by the end of 2022.

In the meantime, Sheikheldin feels not enough is being done to care for the building before then.

“Since it’s going to be closing in a year, [Calgary Housing] doesn’t really too much about, just to quickly have tenants out”

Calgary Housing said when it does come time to close the building, residents will be assisted in finding new housing.