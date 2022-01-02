18-year-old man injured in downtown Toronto crash dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Police say an 18-year-old man who was injured in a downtown Toronto crash last week has died in hospital.

Toronto police said he died Saturday after he was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition from the scene of the Dec. 26 collision at Yonge and Richmond streets.

Emergency crews were called to the crash just after 2 p.m.

Police said a silver Kia, driven by a 22-year-old man, was travelling westbound in the left lane at the same time a white Hyundai driven by a 32-year-old man was also heading westbound but in the middle lane.

Investigators said the Hyundai turned left, crossing the path of the Kia and they collided. The Kia rolled on its side and struck multiple pedestrians.

Story continues below advertisement

Eight people were injured. Two suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation into the collision is ongoing. Anyone with information or relevant video footage is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

—With files from Gabby Rodrigues