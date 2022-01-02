Menu

Canada

18-year-old man injured in downtown Toronto crash dies in hospital

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 2, 2022 9:50 am
Click to play video: 'Police looking for video after collision injures 8 in downtown Toronto' Police looking for video after collision injures 8 in downtown Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: (Dec. 27) Toronto police are looking for video in connection with a collision in downtown Toronto that sent multiple people to hospital. Two cars collided and one rolled onto a sidewalk, injuring pedestrians at the corner of Yonge and Richmond streets. Morganne Campbell has more in this report.

Police say an 18-year-old man who was injured in a downtown Toronto crash last week has died in hospital.

Toronto police said he died Saturday after he was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition from the scene of the Dec. 26 collision at Yonge and Richmond streets.

Emergency crews were called to the crash just after 2 p.m.

Police said a silver Kia, driven by a 22-year-old man, was travelling westbound in the left lane at the same time a white Hyundai driven by a 32-year-old man was also heading westbound but in the middle lane.

Trending Stories

Read more: 8 injured, 5 seriously, after crash in downtown Toronto

Investigators said the Hyundai turned left, crossing the path of the Kia and they collided. The Kia rolled on its side and struck multiple pedestrians.

Story continues below advertisement

Eight people were injured. Two suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation into the collision is ongoing. Anyone with information or relevant video footage is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

—With files from Gabby Rodrigues

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
