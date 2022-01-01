Inpatient, emergency services suspended at Carman hospital over HVAC upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Carman Memorial Hospital is expected to be closed for at least a month while upgrades to the facility’s heating and ventilation systems are completed.

In a press release, Southern Health-Santé Sud CEO Jane Curtis says both inpatient and emergency department services will be suspended between Jan. 4, 2022, and an as-of-yet undetermined date in mid-February.

“Necessary remediation to the facility’s HVAC system has been identified and is being prioritized for repair so that the facility is able to return to its full, normal operations as soon as possible,” Curtis said in the release.

“Enhanced primary care services, laboratory and diagnostics will remain available at the facility and home care and community health services are not affected by this temporary change.”

Those in need of urgent or emergency health services are directed to call 9-1-1 or visit the nearest all-hours emergency department at either Boundary Trails Health Centre or the Portage District General Hospital.

“We understand that this announcement will cause some concern within the community however we want to reassure the public that health services remain available at nearby facilities and in an emergency, by calling 911,” said Dr. Denis Fortier, chief medical officer for the health region, in the same release.

“We are also working on establishing primary care services with the emergency department space to support the local community.”

The space’s hours of operation, along with a solid reopening date, will be communicated to the community as they become available, Curtis added.

The 25-bed hospital primarily houses inpatients awaiting placement in a personal care home, the health region explained, and patients and their families have already been told of upcoming transfers.

It said more details will be shared as they are confirmed.

Staff, meanwhile, will be redeployed to other sites in Portage la Prairie and Morden.

“We appreciate the commitment and dedication of all staff who are being disrupted,” Curtis said.

“We thank the community for their patience and understanding and are committed to ensuring ongoing access to health services for the community of Carman and surrounding areas.”

