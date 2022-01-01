Saskatoon fire department responds to New Year’s Eve structure fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon fire department responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Avenue R South on New Year’s Eve.

According to a release, Saskatoon police officers on patrol reported the structure fire at 9:21 p.m.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene and reported that the structure was fully involved.

An exterior attack of the fire was initiated on arrival with limited entry into the structure due to the amount of fire and unsafe conditions.

Neighbouring homes were at risk of catching on fire so some firefighters were assigned to protect them.

A portion of the structure involved in the fire had to be taken down with an excavator at 3:19 a.m.

According to the release, a wall was at immediate risk of falling due to loss of structural strength combined with the weight of water freezing to it.

Temperatures in the city dropped as low as -49 C with the windchill around midnight.

The takedown of a portion of the building also helped firefighters extinguish an area of fire that couldn’t be accessed from the exterior.

One resident reported to be living in the home was not accounted for during the fire and Saskatoon police are following up.

SaskEnergy and Saskatoon Light and Power were notified to disconnect services for safety reasons.

City of Saskatoon trucks were also on scene to spread sand around the streets and sidewalks due to icy conditions created by water used to fight the fire.

Police maintained traffic control and the ambulance service was on standby.

Initially, three fire engines, one ladder truck and one rescue unit along with the battalion chief and a fire investigator were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters off duty were called in to operate reserve fire engines to ensure adequate resources were maintained.

Throughout the fire, 10 additional fire crews were rotated through the fire scene to avoid cold exposure and provide relief.

The fire investigator was unable to do a cause and origin scene examination. Damage to the structure is estimated at $150,000.

The area around the structure has been fenced off and a Notice of Closure placed on the property by the fire department.

An Order to Remedy will be issued by the fire investigator to make sure a complete demolition of the structure takes place as soon as practical.

No injuries to firefighters occured as a result of the fire.

Saskatoon fire crews responded to 36 incidents in total during their 14-hour shift with this fire being one incident.

Fire crews left the scene just before 8 a.m. on Saturday.

