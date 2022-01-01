Menu

Canada

London, Ont. mayor celebrates 11 Londoners in 2022 New Year’s Honour List

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 1, 2022 12:00 pm
London City Hall. View image in full screen
London City Hall. Global News

The mayor of London, Ont., has released the 2022 New Year’s Honour List to celebrate members of the London community.

Mayor Ed Holder’s Honour List includes 11 individuals in various categories of achievement that recognize the diversity of philanthropic work taking place.

Read more: Countries around world celebrate New Year’s Eve while hoping for brighter 2022

The 2022 honourees are:

  • Hayley Gardiner – Accessibility
  • Patricia Hoffer – Arts
  • Mario Circelli – Distinguished Londoner
  • Mike Evans – Distinguished Londoner
  • Mandi Fields – Distinguished Londoner
  • Joyce E. Larsh – Distinguished Londoner
  • Mary Anne Hodge – Environment
  • Dorothy Palmer – Heritage
  • Robert Sexsmith – Housing
  • Kait Symonds – Safety and Crime Prevention
  • Maggie Mac Neil – Sports

“At a time in which we could all do with a little inspiration, along with examples of resilience, dedication, and perseverance, one need look no further than the Londoners recognized as part of this list,” said Holder.

“Each of them have bettered our community, while serving as brilliant role models during a very trying year. They remind all Londoners of what can be achieved when we dedicate ourselves to the pursuit of excellence with equal parts dignity, and grace,” he continued.

The Mayor of London’s annual Honour List began in 1976.

In 2019, the City added a ‘Distinguished Londoner’ category, meant to recognize individuals who have made an “outstanding contribution to community collaboration, or acts of good will by giving back to our City.”

