London, Ont. mayor celebrates 11 Londoners in 2022 New Year’s Honour List

The mayor of London, Ont., has released the 2022 New Year’s Honour List to celebrate members of the London community.

Mayor Ed Holder’s Honour List includes 11 individuals in various categories of achievement that recognize the diversity of philanthropic work taking place.

The 2022 honourees are:

Hayley Gardiner – Accessibility

Patricia Hoffer – Arts

Mario Circelli – Distinguished Londoner

Mike Evans – Distinguished Londoner

Mandi Fields – Distinguished Londoner

Joyce E. Larsh – Distinguished Londoner

Mary Anne Hodge – Environment

Dorothy Palmer – Heritage

Robert Sexsmith – Housing

Kait Symonds – Safety and Crime Prevention

Maggie Mac Neil – Sports

“At a time in which we could all do with a little inspiration, along with examples of resilience, dedication, and perseverance, one need look no further than the Londoners recognized as part of this list,” said Holder.

At a time in which we could all do with a little inspiration, along with examples of resilience, dedication, and perseverance, one need look no further than the Londoners recognized as part of this list. Congratulations to all. #ldnont https://t.co/ybQTBbforc — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) January 1, 2022

“Each of them have bettered our community, while serving as brilliant role models during a very trying year. They remind all Londoners of what can be achieved when we dedicate ourselves to the pursuit of excellence with equal parts dignity, and grace,” he continued.

The Mayor of London’s annual Honour List began in 1976.

In 2019, the City added a ‘Distinguished Londoner’ category, meant to recognize individuals who have made an “outstanding contribution to community collaboration, or acts of good will by giving back to our City.”

