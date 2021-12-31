Menu

Weather

Winter weather advisory in effect for London and Middlesex County

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 4:52 pm
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and the surrounding area.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and the surrounding area. Charles Taylor, Global News

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London and the surrounding area heading into the weekend.

The advisory is in effect for London, Eastern and Wester Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka, and Parkhill.

Snowfall is expected to develop late Saturday into Sunday evening.

On Sunday the area could start to see between one to two cm of snow per hour, with a total of five to 10 cm expected by the end of Sunday.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly, Environment Canada says.

Residents are advised to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The path of the weather system may change. There is the potential for the snowfall to be less if it moves further south.

Environment Canada Snow London Ontario Winter weather Middlesex County Snowfall Warning Strathroy london weather Parkhill Komoka weekend weather winter weather london

