Crime

Witnesses sought for hit and run in Salmon Arm

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 4:24 pm
A photo of the suspect vehicle, which RCMP believe to be an early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe.
A photo of the suspect vehicle, which RCMP believe to be an early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe. Salmon Arm RCMP

Police in Salmon Arm are seeking public help regarding a hit and run on Thursday evening.

According to the RCMP, a 57-year-old man was struck while using a crosswalk at the intersection of 5th Avenue Southwest and 3rd Street Southwest just after 6 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, suspected to be an early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe, did not stop and departed from the scene of the collision. The dark-coloured vehicle is thought to be potentially purple or maroon.

The man was transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We are seeking any witness to the event or any person that may have information pertaining to the vehicle, or driver,” said RCMP Sgt. Scott Lachapelle.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044.

