Nova Scotia reports 618 new COVID-19 cases, estimates more than 5,000 active cases

Nova Scotia is reporting 618 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Officials have identified 429 new cases in the Halifax area, 77 cases in the province’s western zone, 64 in the eastern zone and 48 in the northern zone.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is reporting outbreaks at the Halifax Infirmary; Dartmouth General Hospital; Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Center in Halifax; St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S.; and at New Waterford Consolidated Hospital.

Officials say fewer than 10 patients are affected at each facility.

The province has an estimated 5,117 active infections.

A total of 34 people are in hospital with the disease, including four patients in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2021.