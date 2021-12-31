No deaths in Colorado wildfires as Biden OKs disaster declaration

Send this page to someone via email

A fierce, wind-driven wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes in Colorado has not caused any casualties so far, officials said on Friday, adding that U.S. President Joe Biden had approved an expedited major disaster declaration for the region.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said no fatalities were reported until now while Colorado Governor Jared Polis said he had spoken to Biden.

View image in full screen A burnt out car sits in front of a smoldering home Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Superior, Colo. Brittany Peterson/AP photo

The wildfire prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents in and around two towns east of the Rockies near Denver on Thursday.

The wildfires were fueled by winds that gusted up to 169 km/h and engulfed parts of two cities and burned an estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping centre.

View image in full screen Damage to homes burned by wildfires after they ripped through a development are shown Dec. 31 in Superior, Colo. David Zalubowski/AP photo

At least one first responder and six others have been reported as injured, which happened unusually late in the year following an extremely dry fall and a winter so far nearly devoid of snow.

The origin of the wildfires was not confirmed but was suspected to be power lines, officials said in a press briefing on Friday.

— with files from The Associated Press