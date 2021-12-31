Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Former South Korea president released from prison after corruption conviction pardoned

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

U.K. could face food supply disruptions as new Brexit rules kick in

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 31, 2021 12:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Boris Johnson warns U.K. will do ‘whatever it takes’ on post-Brexit trade' Boris Johnson warns U.K. will do ‘whatever it takes’ on post-Brexit trade
WATCH ABOVE: Boris Johnson warns U.K. will do ‘whatever it takes’ on post-Brexit trade – Jun 12, 2021

New post-Brexit custom rules for goods arriving from the European Union to Britain are taking effect on Saturday, and a leading food industry body has warned that the new border controls could lead to food shortages.

Beginning on Jan. 1, importers must make a full customs declaration on goods entering the U.K. from the EU or other countries. Businesses will no longer be allowed to delay completing full import customs declarations for up to 175 days — a measure that was introduced to cope with the disruption of Brexit.

Read more: Brexit, COVID-19 and aging workforce: How the U.K. ended up in a fuel and food shortage

The British Frozen Food Federation said this week the new restrictions on animal and plant products from the EU could result in major delays at ports in the New Year because some in the supply chain — especially logistics companies on the EU side — may not be prepared for the changes.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Brexit divorce deal threatens United Kingdom’s unity' Brexit divorce deal threatens United Kingdom’s unity
Brexit divorce deal threatens United Kingdom’s unity – Jan 1, 2021

“We are concerned that not enough planning has been done to ensure the new requirements are understood by everyone in the food supply chain,” said Richard Harrow, the federation’s chief executive.

“With only days to go before the new rules, we remain concerned that January could be a fraught month for our members,” he said.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Brexit tagWhat is brexit tagEuropean Union Brexit tagbrexit custom rules tagbrexit new rules tagEU brexit rules tagfood shortage u.k. tagfood supply shortage u.k. tagimport tax u.k. tagnew rules brexit tagu.k. food shortage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers