Former South Korea president released from prison after corruption conviction pardoned
Former South Korea president released from prison after corruption conviction pardoned

World

Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pill approved by U.K. regulators

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 31, 2021 7:38 am
Great Britain has approved Pfizer‘s COVID-19 pill for patients over the age of 18 years who have mild to moderate infection and are at high risk of their illness worsening.

The approval comes as the country scrambles to build its defenses amid a record hit a daily record of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, government data showed surge in COVID-19 cases.

Based on data, the pill, Paxlovid, is most effective when taken during the early stages of COVID-19, Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said on Friday, recommending that the drug be used within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Read more: Pfizer’s oral COVID-19 pill approved by U.S. FDA for at-home use

Pfizer this month said Paxlovid showed near 90 per cent efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously. This means it can be administered outside a hospital setting,” MHRA chief June Raine said in a statement.

Canadian health regulators continue to review the treatment for use in the country.

© 2021 Reuters
