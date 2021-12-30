COVID-19: Peterborough reports 29th death, 656 active cases, outbreak at St. Joseph’s at Fleming

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health has reported the 29th death due to COVID-19 and 136 new cases within its jurisdiction, according to data released on Thursday.

The health unit’s COVID tracker around noon reported 656 active cases in its jurisdiction — up from 560 reported on Wednesday. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Around a month ago, on Nov. 30, the health unit reported 45 active cases.

The 29th death since the pandemic was declared was reported Thursday — the first case since Dec. 22 and the fifth overall this month. Case details were not immediately available on the latest death.

Other data on Thursday:

Hospitalizations: 103 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — unchanged since Wednesday. Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Wednesday reported five active COVID-19 admissions. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 3.5 per cent of all cases; 22 of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged. Intensive care admissions make up 0.7 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

Cumulative confirmed cases: 2,965 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020

2,965 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 Variant of concern cases: 1,713 — 23 more cases since Wednesday’s update. The first Omicron variant cases were reported on Dec. 14. The first variant case in the region was reported Feb. 23; the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

1,713 — 23 more cases since Wednesday’s update. The first Omicron variant cases were reported on Dec. 14. The first variant case in the region was reported Feb. 23; the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19. Resolved cases: 2,280 — 171 more cases since Wednesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 77 per cent of all cases.

2,280 — 171 more cases since Wednesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 77 per cent of all cases. COVID-19 exposure: 56.7 per cent of all cases (1,6809) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case; 15.9 per cent (472 cases) are connected with community spread; 2.8 per cent (82 cases) are related to travel and 24.7 per cent (731 cases) have their source yet to be determined.

56.7 per cent of all cases (1,6809) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case; 15.9 per cent (472 cases) are connected with community spread; 2.8 per cent (82 cases) are related to travel and 24.7 per cent (731 cases) have their source yet to be determined. Testing: More than 69,050 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 200 since Wednesday’s update. Approximately one in three residents have been tested for COVID-19.

More than 69,050 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 200 since Wednesday’s update. Approximately one in three residents have been tested for COVID-19. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, charges have been laid against a total of four businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Since Oct. 1, charges have been laid against a total of four businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act. Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

Outbreaks

The health unit late Wednesday reported an outbreak at St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough. Case details were not provided. “All non-essential services and group activities are cancelled for now and only registered essential caregivers may visit the home,” the home stated on its website.

There are nine other active outbreaks:

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Tuesday. The home confirms five staff cases and “several other suspected positive staff results, based on rapid tests” and no confirmed or suspected resident cases.

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Tuesday, case details not available.

St. Paul Catholic Elementary in Peterborough: Declared late Dec. 24. As of Dec. 27, there were three active cases, according to the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board.

Monsignor O’Donoghue Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: Declared late Dec. 24. As of Dec. 27, there were three active cases, according to the Catholic school board.

Crestwood Secondary School Varsity Team: Declared Dec. 23. Specifics are unavailable.

Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough: Declared 23. As of Dec. 27, there were nine active cases, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

Congregate Living Facility in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 23. Details are unavailable.

Extendicare Lakefield: Declared Dec. 22. Details are unavailable.

St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Ennismore: Declared Dec. 24. As of Dec. 27, there were two active cases, according to the Catholic school board.

There have been 406 cases associated (10 more since Wednesday’s update) with 74 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 53 cases in the past 30 days.

