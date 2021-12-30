More KN95 masks being distributed to Manitoba liquor stores: province

Send this page to someone via email

The province says more KN95 masks have been shipped out to liquor stores after the first run saw supply snatched up quickly by anxious Manitobans.

A spokesperson for the province says 600,000 KN95 masks, which provide better COVID-19 protection than a non-medical or cloth mask, are being distributed this week.

However, those in Winnipeg may still find it hard to get a package.

4:02 Epidemiologist on KN95 masks Epidemiologist on KN95 masks

“This shipment is targeting locations outside of Winnipeg, as part of the effort to make these masks available right across the province,” said the spokesperson.

Story continues below advertisement

The masks are part of the same stash that was shipped out last week, prompting concerns as the masks appeared to be expired.

A note on the box stated the masks were valid for one year, but a printing slip inside said they were manufactured in May of 2020.

The masks, however, are actually good for longer than a year.

“The manufacturer has stated that all KN95 masks are good for three years after the production or manufacture date,” a provincial spokesperson said last week.

“The box had a printing error which states one year. Information regarding the misprint and shelf life can also be found on the manufacturer’s website.”

The province has a total of 1.2 million masks to distribute and appears to have shipped out nearly all of them, as 500,000 were distributed last week.

Boxes will be available for free at Liquor Mart locations and some liquor vendors until supply runs out.