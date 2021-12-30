Residents not displaced after Kelowna shed fire

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning fire lit up the alleyway of Kelowna’s Roanoke Avenue Thursday but didn’t cause harm to neighbouring structures or area residents, firefighters say.

At approximately 1 a.m. Dec. 30, fire dispatch received a call reporting a shed on fire in the alley behind a residence in the 600 block of Roanoke Avenue.

The first arriving engine reported a 20-by-20-foot shed fully involved upon their arrival, platoon captain Tim Light said in a press release. Then three more engines and 15 firefighters worked on the blaze.

“An exterior attack was used until the shed could be de-energized at which time an interior attack was used to extinguish the fire,” Light said.

“The fire will be investigated (Thursday) but is not deemed to be suspicious.”