Canada

Niagara police, fire marshal, coroner investigating after West Lincoln car fire kills 1

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 11:43 pm
Niagara Regional police say the Office of the Fire Marshall is investigating a pair of West Lincoln blazes over consecutive nights. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional police say the Office of the Fire Marshall is investigating a pair of West Lincoln blazes over consecutive nights. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the Office of the Fire Marshal and the local coroner are investigating a fatal car fire in West Lincoln.

Investigators say the blaze, in the area of Krick Road south of Elcho Road, was called in around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

“Once the flames were extinguished it was observed that the vehicle contained a deceased person,” an NRPS spokesperson said in a release.

No further details are available as of Wednesday night due to an ongoing investigation.

Niagara police release video footage of armed robbery at St. Catharines home

NRPS is asking anyone with information or video of traffic in and around the area to reach out to detectives.

Fire marshal investigating barn fire in West Lincoln

The vehicle fire is the second blaze in as many nights being investigated by NRPS and the fire marshal in West Lincoln.

On Tuesday, an unrelated blaze at a local barn had to be knocked down by firefighters near Victoria Avenue and Tice Road.

There were no injuries and no people were at the scene when fire crews, according to police.

Detectives with the NRPS believe the structure was housing a marijuana grow operation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
