SIU investigating car crash in Brantford, Ont. tied to attempted traffic stop

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a collision in Brantford that sent two women to hospital on Tuesday night.

Police say the crash happened just after 6 p.m. and involved a vehicle travelling in the dark on the Wayne Gretzky Parkway without its headlights on.

“Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however the vehicle failed to stop for police as required by law,” Brantford Police Service (BPS) spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said in a release.

The car was then a part of motor vehicle crash when it entered an intersection on the parkway at Grey Street.

The two female occupants were transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

“As the individuals, attempting to evade police, were involved in the collision the BPS notified the province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) which has invoked its mandate,” said Matthews-Osmond.

The BPS traffic unit says its investigation into the collision is running concurrently with the SIU probe.