Canada

West Kelowna house fire extinguished; person sent to hospital

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 2:53 pm
The fire happened in a room on the second floor, and fire crews kept the fire from spreading. View image in full screen
The fire happened in a room on the second floor, and fire crews kept the fire from spreading. Global News

A house fire in West Kelowna on Tuesday night was quickly extinguished despite challenging weather conditions.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) says the fire happened in a two-storey home along the 2600 block of Applegreen Court around 8:40 p.m.,

The weather at the time saw the mercury hovering around -20 C.

The fire happened in a room on the second floor, and fire crews kept the fire from spreading.

Read more: Snowfall added to list of B.C. weather warnings as extreme cold persists

The fire department says one person was transported to Kelowna General Hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Trending Stories

Police plus B.C. Hydro and FortisBC crews were also on scene.

The fire is under investigation but is not deemed to be suspicious.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 28' Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 28
Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 28
