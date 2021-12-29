Winnipeg police hope tattoos will help identify mystery man who died Dec. 23

Send this page to someone via email

Do you recognize these tattoos?

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public to help identify a man who was found near the St. James Bridge on Dec. 23 with “significant” injuries.

The man was taken to hospital, where he later died, and police haven’t been able to identify him.

View image in full screen Winnipeg police hope to identify a man found near the St. James Bridge by his tattoos. Winnipeg Police Service

He’s described as between 25 and 30 years old, between five feet 10 and six feet in height, and 140 to 160 pounds with a slim build.

The man had long, dark hair with a full beard and was wearing tan-coloured Carhart pants with a flannel jacket and a blue sweater.

Police have released images of tattoos found on his right chest and right forearm in hopes that someone will recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

