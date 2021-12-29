Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man faces street-racing charges after flight from Quinte West OPP

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 2:03 pm
A 26-year-old Toronto man is facing a number of charges, including street racing, after a driver fled police on the 401. View image in full screen
A 26-year-old Toronto man is facing a number of charges, including street racing, after a driver fled police on the 401. Global News file

A Toronto man is facing a laundry list of charges, including fleeing police, after an incident in Quinte West on Dec. 28.

Quinte West OPP say their officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the 401 after they witnessed a vehicle speeding. Instead of stopping, the vehicle drove off, reaching speeds of more than 170 kilometres per hour.

Read more: Two Quinte West, Ont. residents facing drug charges

Police say an investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen. They later caught up with the driver in nearby Belleville after he had ditched the car. Police found the man hiding behind a tree near where the car was parked.

Trending Stories

Matthew Corbin, 26, of Toronto is facing six separate charges, including flight from an officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while suspended, theft of a vehicle, failure to comply with an undertaking and racing a vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held for bail and appeared in court on Dec. 29.

Click to play video: 'Police looking for video after collision injures 8 in downtown Toronto' Police looking for video after collision injures 8 in downtown Toronto
Police looking for video after collision injures 8 in downtown Toronto
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCharges tagBelleville tagQuinte West tagQuinte West OPP tagFlight From Police tagSTREET RACING tagFleeing Police tagQuinte West crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers