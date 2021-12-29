Toronto man faces street-racing charges after flight from Quinte West OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man is facing a laundry list of charges, including fleeing police, after an incident in Quinte West on Dec. 28.

Quinte West OPP say their officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the 401 after they witnessed a vehicle speeding. Instead of stopping, the vehicle drove off, reaching speeds of more than 170 kilometres per hour.

Police say an investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen. They later caught up with the driver in nearby Belleville after he had ditched the car. Police found the man hiding behind a tree near where the car was parked.

Matthew Corbin, 26, of Toronto is facing six separate charges, including flight from an officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while suspended, theft of a vehicle, failure to comply with an undertaking and racing a vehicle.

He was held for bail and appeared in court on Dec. 29.

