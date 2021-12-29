Gillam, Leaf Rapids health centres temporarily shuttered over ‘staffing issues’

Send this page to someone via email

Staffing issues have forced the closure of a pair of health centres in Manitoba’s north for several days.

The Northern Health Region says both the Gillam Hospital and the Leaf Rapids Health Centre will be temporarily closed because of “ongoing, persistent staffing issues.”

The Gillam Hospital was to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, and isn’t scheduled to open again until 8:30 a.m. Jan. 5, 2022.

The health region says “every effort is being made to open earlier.”

It says EMS will remain available during the closure, and the primary care clinic will be open for appointments on Dec. 30 and 31.

Read more: Province hopes new undergrad nurse employee program can help shortage

If there is an emergency, people are directed to phone 204-652-2911. Non-emergency calls are to go through Health Links.

It goes on to say all other clinical care and support is being provided through Thompson.

Meantime, the Leaf Rapids Health Centre was due to close the evening of Dec. 27, and won’t open again until 9 a.m. Jan. 10, 2022.

The Northern Health Region again says EMS will remain available during that time, and anyone in need should call 911.

Clinical and support services are being provided through Lynn Lake or Thompson, it adds.

Global News has reached out to the Northern Health Region for comment.