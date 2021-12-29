Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Gillam, Leaf Rapids health centres temporarily shuttered over ‘staffing issues’

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 1:10 pm
The Northern Health Region says both the Gillam Hospital and the Leaf Rapids Health Centre will be temporarily closed because of 'ongoing, persistent staffing issues.'. View image in full screen
The Northern Health Region says both the Gillam Hospital and the Leaf Rapids Health Centre will be temporarily closed because of 'ongoing, persistent staffing issues.'. Global News

Staffing issues have forced the closure of a pair of health centres in Manitoba’s north for several days.

The Northern Health Region says both the Gillam Hospital and the Leaf Rapids Health Centre will be temporarily closed because of “ongoing, persistent staffing issues.”

The Gillam Hospital was to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, and isn’t scheduled to open again until 8:30 a.m. Jan. 5, 2022.

The health region says “every effort is being made to open earlier.”

It says EMS will remain available during the closure, and the primary care clinic will be open for appointments on Dec. 30 and 31.

Trending Stories

Read more: Province hopes new undergrad nurse employee program can help shortage

Story continues below advertisement

If there is an emergency, people are directed to phone 204-652-2911. Non-emergency calls are to go through Health Links.

It goes on to say all other clinical care and support is being provided through Thompson.

Meantime, the Leaf Rapids Health Centre was due to close the evening of Dec. 27, and won’t open again until 9 a.m. Jan. 10, 2022.

The Northern Health Region again says EMS will remain available during that time, and anyone in need should call 911.

Clinical and support services are being provided through Lynn Lake or Thompson, it adds.

Global News has reached out to the Northern Health Region for comment.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagHealth Care tagHospital tagNurses tagStaff tagGillam taghealth centre tagLeaf Rapids tagNorthern Health Region tagstaffing issues tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers