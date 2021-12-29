Menu

Winnipeg lifts extended snow route parking ban

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 12:05 pm
A snow route sign. View image in full screen
A snow route sign. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg has lifted its extended snow route parking ban.

The ban was put into effect early Tuesday morning as city crews headed out to deal with a dumping of snow.

Read more: Extended snow route parking ban in effect for Winnipeg

It’s an extension of the city’s annual snow route parking ban, which runs daily from 2 to 7 a.m. until the end of February.

Winnipeggers can find more information about parking bans on the city’s website.

Click to play video: 'Tough conditions lead to tricky first residential snow plow' Tough conditions lead to tricky first residential snow plow
Tough conditions lead to tricky first residential snow plow – Nov 29, 2021

 

 

 

