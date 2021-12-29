Winnipeg lifts extended snow route parking ban

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg has lifted its extended snow route parking ban.

The ban was put into effect early Tuesday morning as city crews headed out to deal with a dumping of snow.

Follow the progress of our plowing operations by viewing our snow clearing status map, updated regularly. To view the map, see: https://t.co/m4eY6ngpZQ. pic.twitter.com/YiQ9xsdCHw — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) December 29, 2021

Read more: Extended snow route parking ban in effect for Winnipeg

It’s an extension of the city’s annual snow route parking ban, which runs daily from 2 to 7 a.m. until the end of February.

Winnipeggers can find more information about parking bans on the city’s website.

