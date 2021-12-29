Winnipeg lifts extended snow route parking ban

Winnipeg has lifted its extended snow route parking ban.
The ban was put into effect early Tuesday morning as city crews headed out to deal with a dumping of snow.
It’s an extension of the city’s annual snow route parking ban, which runs daily from 2 to 7 a.m. until the end of February.
Winnipeggers can find more information about parking bans on the city’s website.
