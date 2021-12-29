RBG issues annual request for Christmas tree donations

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG) is once again looking to put your Christmas tree to work.

The RBG has issued its annual request for donations of real trees to help nature out in the Grindstone Creek valley.

RBG is in need of your trees! 🌲 The annual tree collection returns! We need 1,500 trees to assist conservation efforts in rebuilding creek channels. Let your tree continue to work for nature even after it’s done its traditional duty. 🌲 Register: https://t.co/cwU0wIXULA pic.twitter.com/aX1hUjh7TN — Royal Botanical Gardens (@RBGCanada) December 26, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re working on rebuilding the walls of the creek, the channel of the creek, very, very badly eroded,” head of education Barbara McKean says. “These big storms that we get send a wall of water through the valley after a heavy rain and takes away the banks.”

Read more: Free and creative ways to give your Christmas tree a second life

About 175,000 trees have been repurposed to the RBG’s stream-restoration projects over the past two decades, also creating habitat for wildlife and a strong soil bed for native plants.

“It’s an ongoing thing of just bringing wetlands back that can function well and support biodiversity,” says McKean, “and clean our water up, as well.”

This year’s request is for 1,500 trees. McKean says there are not many spots left, but community members can still pre-register their donation through the RBG’s website.