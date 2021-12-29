Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

TransAlta completes Canadian conversion from coal to natural gas power

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2021 10:40 am
Click to play video: 'TransAlta to phase out coal power years ahead of Alberta’s deadline' TransAlta to phase out coal power years ahead of Alberta’s deadline
WATCH (April 2017): All coal-fired plants must be shut down in Alberta by 2030 but one Alberta power provider is working to beat the clock. Tom Vernon reports – Apr 28, 2017

TransAlta Corp. says it has finished its planned transition from coal to natural gas in its Canadian power generation.

The Calgary-based company says the conversion of the Keephills Unit 3 power plant west of Edmonton to natural gas is the last of three plant conversions from coal the company has undertaken.

Read more: TransAlta to stop mining coal at Highvale near Edmonton, stop using coal in Canada

It says the switch in energy sources cuts almost in half the emissions intensity of the power at the Keephills unit.

The company says it has spent $295 million since 2019 converting units at its Keephills, Sheerness and Sundance power operations from coal to natural gas.

Click to play video: 'Coal power starts going offline in Alberta as shift to cleaner energy picks up' Coal power starts going offline in Alberta as shift to cleaner energy picks up
Coal power starts going offline in Alberta as shift to cleaner energy picks up – Jan 2, 2018

TransAlta says that overall it has retired 3,794 megawatts of coal-fired generation since 2018, and is also set to close its Highvale coal mine in Alberta as of Dec. 31.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: TransAlta to phase out coal power years ahead of Alberta’s deadline

The company still operates the Centralia coal-fired power plant in Washington State, which is set to shut down at the end of 2025.

Click to play video: 'COP26: The push to phase-out coal' COP26: The push to phase-out coal
COP26: The push to phase-out coal – Nov 4, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Energy tagAlberta Environment tagNatural Gas tagPower tagAlberta energy tagCoal tagEmissions tagTransAlta tagSundance tagTransAlta Corp. tagHighvale coal mine tagSheerness tagKeephills tagnatural gas power tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers