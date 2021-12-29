Menu

Traffic

COVID-19: Halifax Transit continues to cancel bus trips due to staffing levels

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 10:54 am
COVID-19: Halifax Transit continues to cancel bus trips due to staffing levels - image View image in full screen
Jesse Thomas / Global News

Halifax Transit announced that a number of additional bus trips will be cancelled because of staff availability due to COVID-19.

These cancellations will begin on Thursday and remain in effect until further notice.

A number of trips have also been cancelled as of Dec. 21 to let passengers plan ahead.

Ferry service is also expected to run at reduced capacity for about two weeks.

The full list of cancellations can be found here.

Read more: COVID-19: Halifax bus, ferry service facing cancellations due to staffing levels

The union president Ken Wilson told Global News last week that besides COVID-19, the main issue with staffing is the turnover of staff in the last 12 months. He attributed this to members taking early retirement, quitting or being terminated from their positions.

“Staff are working diligently to minimize service loss, and provide as much notice as possible to passengers,” a statement from municipality says about the cancellations. `”Based on current staffing levels, it is expected service loss on conventional bus service will continue for at least the next two weeks.”

-With files from Rebecca Lau

