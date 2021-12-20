SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Halifax bus, ferry service facing cancellations due to staffing levels

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 4:53 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 cases having big impact on Nova Scotia small businesses' COVID-19 cases having big impact on Nova Scotia small businesses
The rapid increase of COVID-19 cases across Nova Scotia—especially in densely populated areas is having a big impact on small businesses. Alexa MacLean has more.

Halifax Transit has announced it is expecting more cancellations and service loss over the coming weeks because of staff availability.

Currently, public health has advised that all close contacts of COVID-19 positive cases, including those who are fully vaccinated, need to isolate for 72 hours and get a lab-based PCR test.

Read more: COVID-19 - N.S. breaks daily case count record for 5th day with 485 cases

In an update on Monday, the municipality said that based on current staffing levels, “it is expected service loss on conventional bus service will continue for at least the next two weeks.”

A number of trips are being cancelled as of Tuesday to let passengers plan ahead.

Ferry service is also expected to run at reduced capacity for about two weeks.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 having significant impact on many N.S. sectors' COVID-19 having significant impact on many N.S. sectors
