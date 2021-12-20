COVID-19: Halifax bus, ferry service facing cancellations due to staffing levels

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Transit has announced it is expecting more cancellations and service loss over the coming weeks because of staff availability.

Currently, public health has advised that all close contacts of COVID-19 positive cases, including those who are fully vaccinated, need to isolate for 72 hours and get a lab-based PCR test.

In an update on Monday, the municipality said that based on current staffing levels, “it is expected service loss on conventional bus service will continue for at least the next two weeks.”

A number of trips are being cancelled as of Tuesday to let passengers plan ahead.

Ferry service is also expected to run at reduced capacity for about two weeks.

Story continues below advertisement