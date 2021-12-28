Menu

News

100th session of the Youth Parliament of Manitoba taking place this week

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 7:59 pm
The Youth Parliament of Manitoba typically takes over the Manitoba Legislative Assembly. It has since moved online due to the pandemic. View image in full screen
The Youth Parliament of Manitoba typically takes over the Manitoba Legislative Assembly. It has since moved online due to the pandemic. Youth Parliament of Manitoba

While Manitoba MLAs are on holiday break from the Legislative building, some young Manitobans are hard at work thinking of ways to improve society.

The Youth Parliament of Manitoba is holding its 100th session this week.

All of the activities are being held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: B.C. youth parliament takes over at B.C. legislature over winter break

The goal of the group is to allow youth to learn more about government and how the system works.

Members get to create, examine and debate legislation. They also have a chance to meet Manitoba MLAs of all political parties throughout the year.

Pearson Singbeil Montgomery has been taking part for four years now. They say it gives young people a chance to see their voice matters and offers fresh perspectives on long-standing issues.

“Because they haven’t through all of the batterings of the world, they may be able to find different pathways that people haven’t been disillusioned to yet,” Singbeil Montgomery said.

Read more: Young Canadians sue federal government in call to lower voting age

Singbeil Montgomery said it’s a way for youth to develop various skills.

“Both for the corporate world and the political world and other environments like non-profit,” they said.

Singbeil Montgomery adds many people who took part in the Parliament have gone on to become members of the legislature.

“I think it speaks to the opportunities and connections you get to make through this platform,” they said.

If you’re interested in getting involved, more details are on the Youth Parliament of Manitoba website. 

