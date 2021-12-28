Menu

Consumer

British Columbians break record for peak electricity demand during extreme cold

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 5:39 pm
Temperature records have been falling across B.C. during a rare mid-winter cold snap.And while the bone-chilling temperatures are putting vulnerable populations at risk, some people are embracing the winter weather. Kamil Karamali has more from Abbotsford where the winds have made for miserable conditions.

British Columbians set a new record for peak electricity demand on Monday as temperatures dropped well below freezing in many parts of the province.

Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., demand for electricity hit an “all-time high” of 10,902 megawatts, according to BC Hydro.

The previous record of 10,577 megawatts was set in 2020.

“Electricity demand during that hour was the highest it’s ever been during a single hour and that’s likely attributable to the increased heating load that comes with a drop in temperatures,” said utility spokesperson Simi Heer in an interview.

Read more: B.C. weather: Extreme cold, Arctic outflow warnings continue for most of province

Environment Canada placed much of the coast, Interior and Lower Mainland on extreme cold or Arctic outflow warnings on Dec. 27, with wind chills ranging from minus 20 to below minus 50.

Cities including Abbotsford, Agassiz, Hope, Powell River and Squamish set new historic temperature records for the day.

Warnings for Vancouver Island and the Okanagan were removed on Tuesday, but Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler and the Sunshine Coast are still expecting wind chill values near or below -20 until Wednesday.

The extreme temperatures prompted BC Ferries to cancel two Queen of New Westminster sailings departing Tsawwassen and Duke Point, due to frozen water pipes and unsafe conditions on the deck.

B.C. evening weather forecast: December 27

BC Hydro said Tuesday it has enough supply options to meet British Columbians’ demand, as the abnormally chilly weather is forecast to continue until the end of the week in some parts of the province.

If users want to ease the pressure during peak hours, however, BC Hydro suggested shifting the timing of activities like laundry and running the dishwasher to mornings, afternoons or late evenings.

Residents can save money on their power bills, it said, by turning the heat down while sleeping or away from home, draft-proofing the windows and doors, and washing clothes in cold water.

