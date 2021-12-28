SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: PRHC adds more appointments for pop-up testing clinic at St. Peter Catholic Secondary

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 9:18 am
Peterborough Regional Health Centre has added additional appointments to a pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic held at St. Peter Catholic Secondary School.

The hospital on Tuesday morning said additional clinics will be held Wednesday to Friday of this week at the school at 730 Medical Dr. in Peterborough.

Read more: COVID-19 — Peterborough Regional Health Centre ‘exhausted’ but ready to face case surge

Appointments are only available online.

Clinics were held at the school last week and quickly filled up, the hospital said.

Testing services also continue to be offered through its COVID-19 Assessment Centre, however, demand is extremely high. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the hospital’s website.

