Private aircraft plunges into residential area near San Diego, killing all onboard

Residents in El Cajon, Calif., near San Diego, stared in disbelief as a small business jet crashed into their neighbourhood Monday night, leaving a fiery trail of destruction strewn over several blocks.

According to emergency personnel and local media, large plumes of fire and smoke emitted from the scene of the wreckage.

Early reports suggest the aircraft struck one home and that 2,500 residents were left without power as a result. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, however, rain present in the region is being considered as a possible factor.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a statement that a small aircraft had crashed on Monday, Dec. 27 just after 7 p.m., and that fire crews on the scene were unable to recover any bodies from the wreckage. Police say the departure or arrival origin of the aircraft is yet to be determined.

Firefighters are currently combing the scene, with no sign of survivors. The medical examiner’s office is providing its services to determine cause of death, as well as notify next of kin.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department took to social media to offer their deepest condolences to the loved ones lost in the plane crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will comb the wreckage in the hopes of seeking answers as to what was the contributing factor to this disaster. The American Red Cross is also set to provide assistance Wednesday to residents who are still experiencing a loss of power.

In an update posted at 11:57 p.m., the local sheriff’s department alerted the public that the fire is out, and is turning to the public for photos and videos of the plane crash that would aid its investigation.

More to come.