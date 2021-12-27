Man charged after alleged voyeurism incident at Humber College in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged after an alleged voyeurism incident at Humber College in Toronto.

Toronto police said in a news release Monday that on Nov. 1, officers received a complaint for voyeurism.

The statement said a 21-year-old man was using a washroom at Humber College North Campus when he saw a cellphone recording him from above the stall.

Police said 19-year-old Brampton resident Jushawn Henderson was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with voyeurism.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14.

Police said they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

