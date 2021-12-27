Sask. RCMP on lookout for 2 wanted men considered dangerous, possibly armed

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are on the lookout for two wanted men who are both considered dangerous and may be armed.

Following a gunshot report on Dec. 21, an injured man was located inside a home on Island Lake First Nation. Later the same day, Loon Lake RCMP found a vehicle on a remote, snowy road with another injured man inside.

Read more: Employee vehicle stolen from behind Saskatchewan food bank

As a result of the investigation, four people are facing charges.

Kirk Crookedneck, 30, and Andrew Opikokew, 22, have appeared in Loon Lake provincial court on charges that include discharge firearm while being reckless. Crookedneck also faces one count of attempted murder.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Harold Jr. Mitsuing, 32, and Kashtin Lee Sandfly, 22, who should not be approached by the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Both are facing gun charges, states the RCMP press release on Dec. 26.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP at 306-837-2440, call 911 in an emergency or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:29 ATM theft caught on camera in Prince Albert ATM theft caught on camera in Prince Albert

Related News RCMP issue warrant for man wanted for first-degree murder in northern Alberta