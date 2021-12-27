Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Suspect arrested in connection with TTC elevator vandalism

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 1:43 pm
A photo of a TTC elevator that was damaged at Broadview Station. View image in full screen
A photo of a TTC elevator that was damaged at Broadview Station. Don Curran / Global News

The TTC says officers have made an arrest in connection with vandalism to 11 elevators at TTC subway stations last week.

“Thanks to excellent heads up work by TTC special constables yesterday, a suspect in the recent elevator vandalism spree was arrested without incident and turned over to Toronto Police,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tweeted on Monday.

Read more: ‘This will impact accessibility:’ Elevators vandalized at 10 TTC stations

On Wednesday, the transit agency said elevators were damaged at several subway stations and accessibility was temporarily impacted.

By late Thursday, all the elevators were back in service after some temporary fixes that included the use of plywood.

Read more: Vandalized TTC elevators all expected to be back in service Friday

Originally, the TTC said ten elevators were vandalized on Wednesday but then one more elevator was discovered to have damage the following day.

The TTC said the suspect, who was not named, is facing 10 charges laid by Toronto police.

Plywood is being used as a temporary fix. View image in full screen
Plywood is being used as a temporary fix. Twitter / @TTCStuart
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagTTC tagToronto Transit Commission tagToronto transit tagTTC elevators vandalized tagTTC elevators tagTTC Vandalism tag

