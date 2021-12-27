Suspect arrested in connection with TTC elevator vandalism

Send this page to someone via email

The TTC says officers have made an arrest in connection with vandalism to 11 elevators at TTC subway stations last week.

“Thanks to excellent heads up work by TTC special constables yesterday, a suspect in the recent elevator vandalism spree was arrested without incident and turned over to Toronto Police,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tweeted on Monday.

On Wednesday, the transit agency said elevators were damaged at several subway stations and accessibility was temporarily impacted.

By late Thursday, all the elevators were back in service after some temporary fixes that included the use of plywood.

Originally, the TTC said ten elevators were vandalized on Wednesday but then one more elevator was discovered to have damage the following day.

The TTC said the suspect, who was not named, is facing 10 charges laid by Toronto police.

View image in full screen Plywood is being used as a temporary fix. Twitter / @TTCStuart