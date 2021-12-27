SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Peterborough walk-in booster clinics for seniors scheduled this week

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 11:18 am
Click to play video: 'Using pandemic vaccine awareness to help seniors in the future' Using pandemic vaccine awareness to help seniors in the future
Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, and experts would like to see that same success when it comes to routine vaccinations for seniors. As Su-Ling Goh reports, immunizing older Canadians against three specific illnesses could save thousands of lives per year. – Dec 16, 2021

Peterborough Public Health will be hosting a pair of walk-in COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics for residents ages 70 and up at the Healthy Planet Arena later this week.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, the walk-in clinic will be for residents over the age of 80 who are experiencing barriers to booking a booster dose appointment and do not have a booster appointment booked.

Read more: Booster shots, rapid COVID-19 tests top Canadians’ holiday wish lists

A similar booster clinic on Saturday, Jan. 1 will be for residents age 70-79.

Both clinics will administer the Moderna vaccine, the health unit said Monday morning.

“Older adults in our community are at a heightened risk for complications related to a COVID-19 infection compared to the younger population,” stated Dr. Thomas Piggott, medical officer of health. “It is very important that we provide these residents with every opportunity to receive a booster dose.”

Residents are advised to arrive at a specific time — based on the first letter of their last name. The clinics are open to residents of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Both clinics will have the following arrival times:

  • Last Name – A-J – arrive between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Last Name – K-R – arrive between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Last Name – P-Z – arrive between 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All other booster shots and first and second vaccine doses are to be booked on Ontario’s online vaccine booking system. The clinics providing those shots will be held at the Healthy Planet Arena on  Monaghan Road in Peterborough.

Click to play video: 'Demand soars in Ontario for COVID-19 tests and booster shots' Demand soars in Ontario for COVID-19 tests and booster shots
