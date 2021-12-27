COVID-19: Peterborough walk-in booster clinics for seniors scheduled this week

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough Public Health will be hosting a pair of walk-in COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics for residents ages 70 and up at the Healthy Planet Arena later this week.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, the walk-in clinic will be for residents over the age of 80 who are experiencing barriers to booking a booster dose appointment and do not have a booster appointment booked.

A similar booster clinic on Saturday, Jan. 1 will be for residents age 70-79.

Both clinics will administer the Moderna vaccine, the health unit said Monday morning.

“Older adults in our community are at a heightened risk for complications related to a COVID-19 infection compared to the younger population,” stated Dr. Thomas Piggott, medical officer of health. “It is very important that we provide these residents with every opportunity to receive a booster dose.”

Story continues below advertisement

Residents are advised to arrive at a specific time — based on the first letter of their last name. The clinics are open to residents of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Both clinics will have the following arrival times:

Last Name – A-J – arrive between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Last Name – K-R – arrive between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Last Name – P-Z – arrive between 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All other booster shots and first and second vaccine doses are to be booked on Ontario’s online vaccine booking system. The clinics providing those shots will be held at the Healthy Planet Arena on Monaghan Road in Peterborough.