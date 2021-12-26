Elderly woman killed in Christmas Eve car crash in Edwardsburgh Township

A 71-year-old woman was killed in a car crash that took place on Christmas Eve in Edwardsburgh Township.
It occurred on Highway 2 and Galop Canal Road around 10:30 p.m.
Grenville County OPP said a pickup truck and car were involved in a head-on collision.
“Despite life saving measures provided by Leeds and Grenville Emergency Services, the 71-year-old female from Prescott was pronounced deceased at a local hospital,” says Grenville County OPP in a press release.
“The other driver was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.”
A portion of Highway 2 was closed while the investigation took place, and was reopened to traffic after.
Police say a 36-year-old from Edwardsburgh Township has been charged with operation causing death and operating a vehicle while impaired.
The driver’s licence was seized and the vehicle was towed.
The accused will appear in Brockville court on Jan. 7.
