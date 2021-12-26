Elderly woman killed in Christmas Eve car crash in Edwardsburgh Township

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 71-year-old woman was killed in a car crash that took place on Christmas Eve in Edwardsburgh Township.

It occurred on Highway 2 and Galop Canal Road around 10:30 p.m.

Grenville County OPP said a pickup truck and car were involved in a head-on collision.

Read more: Peterborough County OPP arrest 2 Ottawa teens following crash of stolen vehicle in Havelock

“Despite life saving measures provided by Leeds and Grenville Emergency Services, the 71-year-old female from Prescott was pronounced deceased at a local hospital,” says Grenville County OPP in a press release.

“The other driver was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

A portion of Highway 2 was closed while the investigation took place, and was reopened to traffic after.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a 36-year-old from Edwardsburgh Township has been charged with operation causing death and operating a vehicle while impaired.

The driver’s licence was seized and the vehicle was towed.

The accused will appear in Brockville court on Jan. 7.