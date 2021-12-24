Winter driving advisory issued by Calgary police: ‘Icy roadways have developed’

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians dreaming of a white Christmas may have to brace themselves for a nightmare on the city’s roads.

On Friday afternoon, the Calgary Police Service issued a winter driving advisory, saying, “Icy roadways have developed.”

“Please drive for the conditions, slow down and leave extra space,” police wrote on Twitter.

“If you are planning on celebrating with loved ones, #planahead and #drivesober.”

Earlier in the afternoon, a pair of vehicles collided at Symons Valley Road and 144 Avenue N.W. and one slid off the road, flipping into the ditch. Eastbound lanes of 144 Avenue N.W. were blocked as emergency crews responded.

AHS EMS told Global News there were minor injuries and the driver was being transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The overpass connecting Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail S.W. became icy with some vehicles stalling.

On Thursday evening, that overpass was closed for a period of time.

Parts of Deerfoot Trail also reported slick conditions for drivers on Friday.

A collision on Bow Trail east of Sarcee Trail S.W. affected lanes in both directions.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Calgary got 6.7 cm of snow on Thursday.

City crews began clearing snow into Friday, focusing on high volume priority 1 roads, day one of their seven-day snow and ice clearing plan.

“Our crews are focused on plowing through-lanes and applying abrasives to the road to help improve traction,” roads department spokesperson Chris McGeachy said. “At these low temperatures, salt becomes ineffective.”

McGeachy said hills, bridge decks and intersections can see ice buildup.

Between noon and midnight on Thursday, CPS responded to 120 collisions, with injuries in nine of those incidents.