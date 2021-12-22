Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in central Calgary

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 12:54 pm
A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 after she was struck by a truck in the area of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. View image in full screen
A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 after she was struck by a truck in the area of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. Tom Reynolds, Global News

A woman was taken to hospital Wednesday morning after she was struck by a vehicle in central Calgary.

The woman was in serious condition after she was struck by a truck in the area of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.E., Calgary police said.

The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m.

The eastbound and northbound roads in the area were closed. Drivers are asked to find other routes, the City of Calgary’s transportation department said in a notice on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary police expect the area to be closed for some time.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene, police said.

13
A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 after she was struck by a truck in the area of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. View image in gallery mode
A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 after she was struck by a truck in the area of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. Tom Reynolds, Global News
23
A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 after she was struck by a truck in the area of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. View image in gallery mode
A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 after she was struck by a truck in the area of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. Tom Reynolds, Global News
33
A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 after she was struck by a truck in the area of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. View image in gallery mode
A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 after she was struck by a truck in the area of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. Tom Reynolds, Global News

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Traffic tagCalgary roads tagMacleod Trail tagCalgary transportation tagCalgary pedestrian collision tagcalgary pedestrian struck tag9 Avenue tag9 Avenue pedestrian struck tagMacleod Trail pedestrian struck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers