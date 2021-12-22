Pedestrian struck by vehicle in central Calgary

A woman was taken to hospital Wednesday morning after she was struck by a vehicle in central Calgary.
The woman was in serious condition after she was struck by a truck in the area of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.E., Calgary police said.
The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m.
The eastbound and northbound roads in the area were closed. Drivers are asked to find other routes, the City of Calgary’s transportation department said in a notice on social media.
Calgary police expect the area to be closed for some time.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene, police said.
