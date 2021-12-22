Pedestrian struck by vehicle in central Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was taken to hospital Wednesday morning after she was struck by a vehicle in central Calgary.

The woman was in serious condition after she was struck by a truck in the area of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.E., Calgary police said.

The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m.

The eastbound and northbound roads in the area were closed. Drivers are asked to find other routes, the City of Calgary’s transportation department said in a notice on social media.

UPDATE: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on 9 Ave and Macleod Tr SE, the road is closed EB and NB. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/YBl5heDHla — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) December 22, 2021

Calgary police expect the area to be closed for some time.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene, police said.

