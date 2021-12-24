21-year-old man shot dead in North York

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in North York late Thursday, Toronto police say.

Police said officers were called to the area of Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue, around 9:35 p.m.

A man who had been shot was found outside a townhouse unit.

He died at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as Toronto resident Jamie Hagley. His death marks Toronto’s 82nd homicide of 2021.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have information or video relating to the investigation.

Those with information are asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

