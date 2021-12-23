Joseph Yaremko guilty of sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Joseph Yaremko has been found guilty of sexual assault with a weapon.

Justice Naheed Bardai handed down the verdict Thursday morning in a Saskatoon courtroom.

He was also found guilty of unlawful confinement.

Yaremko was charged in June 2019 after a woman said she was sexually assaulted and held against her will at her condominium in the Stonebridge neighbourhood.

Surveillance video entered as evidence at the trial showed Yaremko entering the woman’s apartment suite.

The prosecutor described the incident as a “nightmare scenario” where the woman was in her Stonebridge apartment suite, preparing to watch TV when she heard a knock at her door.

Story continues below advertisement

The complainant testified that Yaremko pushed through her doorway and into her suite. The court heard he wanted to get away from police who were nearby.

Read more: Joseph Yaremko trial extended after accused spends hours giving testimony

The Crown alleged that the suspect locked the door behind him, before choking the victim and throwing her onto the bed.

The victim said Yaremko claimed to have a knife and a gun. She was sexually assaulted multiple times, according to the Crown.

Yaremko is due back in court on Jan. 13, 2022.

—with files from Ryan Kessler