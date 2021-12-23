Ontario regulator issues warning after unregulated hemp products sold at licenced pot shops

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario’s cannabis regulator is clamping down on licensed pot shops it’s found selling unregulated products.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it recently became aware of hemp-based products being offered for sale at two cannabis stores in the southwestern region of the province.

AGCO spokesperson Raymond Kahnert says the products had not been purchased from the province’s pot distributor, the Ontario Cannabis Store.

Ontario’s pot shops are only allowed to sell cannabis and hemp products they purchase from the OCS and must keep the items in their original packaging.

Kahnert says both retailers immediately stopped selling these products following discussions with the AGCO’s compliance officers.

The incident prompted the AGCO to send a letter to pot shops on Monday warning them that selling hemp or cannabis products not obtained from the OCS puts their retail licenses in jeopardy.

