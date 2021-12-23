Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Ontario regulator issues warning after unregulated hemp products sold at licenced pot shops

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2021 12:49 pm
A cannabis store in downtown Kingston, Ontario on Monday November 15, 2021. View image in full screen
A cannabis store in downtown Kingston, Ontario on Monday November 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

TORONTO — Ontario’s cannabis regulator is clamping down on licensed pot shops it’s found selling unregulated products.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it recently became aware of hemp-based products being offered for sale at two cannabis stores in the southwestern region of the province.

AGCO spokesperson Raymond Kahnert says the products had not been purchased from the province’s pot distributor, the Ontario Cannabis Store.

Read more: Legal pot sales overtake illicit market for 1st time in Ontario: OCS

Ontario’s pot shops are only allowed to sell cannabis and hemp products they purchase from the OCS and must keep the items in their original packaging.

Trending Stories

Kahnert says both retailers immediately stopped selling these products following discussions with the AGCO’s compliance officers.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident prompted the AGCO to send a letter to pot shops on Monday warning them that selling hemp or cannabis products not obtained from the OCS puts their retail licenses in jeopardy.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba company launches on demand cannabis app' Manitoba company launches on demand cannabis app
Manitoba company launches on demand cannabis app – Dec 15, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagMarijuana tagCannabis tagOntario Cannabis tagAlcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario tagOntario cannabis stores tagHemp tagHemp Products tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers