World

Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pill approved by U.S. FDA for at-home use

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 23, 2021 9:50 am
Click to play video: 'The role antiviral medication could play in fighting COVID-19' The role antiviral medication could play in fighting COVID-19
WATCH: The role antiviral medication could play in fighting COVID-19 – Dec 6, 2021

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized Merck & Co’s antiviral pill for COVID-19, after giving the go-ahead to a similar treatment from Pfizer Inc. a day earlier.

Merck’s drug, molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by around 30 per cent in a clinical trial of high-risk individuals early in the course of the illness.

Read more: Pfizer’s oral COVID-19 pill approved by U.S. FDA for at-home use

The agency authorized the oral drug for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for severe disease, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatments are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

The U.S. government has a contract to buy as many as five million courses of the drug for $700 per course.

The drug is not authorized for use in patients younger than 18 because molnupiravir may affect bone and cartilage growth, the FDA said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Merck Canada announces its antiviral COVID-19 treatment will be manufactured in Ontario' Merck Canada announces its antiviral COVID-19 treatment will be manufactured in Ontario
Merck Canada announces its antiviral COVID-19 treatment will be manufactured in Ontario – Dec 6, 2021
© 2021 Reuters
