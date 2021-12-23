New visitor restrictions in effect at Peterborough, Lindsay hospitals

Send this page to someone via email

New visitor restrictions and measures are now in effect Thursday at hospitals in Peterborough and Lindsay to provide additional protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic and surge in cases, including the Omicron variant, in the region.

At the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, the following changes will take effect:

A limited number of designated essential caregivers will be permitted for specific patient groups only. A designated essential caregiver is any person who provides support to an individual with limited capacity, urgent medical condition, age-related issues, disability or chronic health concerns.

Only one designated caregiver will be permitted in a patient’s room at one time, in most cases. Designated caregivers must be registered to the patient.

Visiting hours for designated essential caregivers will continue to be noon to 8 p.m., subject to additional restrictions noted on PRHC’s website.

Read more: Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports high emergency department and inpatient volumes

Story continues below advertisement

“These individuals are considered essential when their presence is deemed beneficial to the assessment, diagnosis, and physical and/or mental health care of the patient,” the hospital said

This phase of the hospital’s temporary visiting policy will remain in effect until further notice. All current COVID-19 protocols remain in effect.

The hospital also encourages people to use its Virtual Visiting program to support ongoing family presence while helping to keep patients, staff and the community safe. Visit PRHC’s website for more details on the program and how to book.

As of Wednesday, the hospital reported five patient admissions for COVID-19.

Ross Memorial Hospital

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay has implemented a number of changes for visitors, including:

Each admitted patient is now allowed only two designated visitors total for the duration of their hospitalization, and only one can visit each day. Exceptions apply for end-of-life, critically ill, childbirth, and vulnerable patients.

All visitors must be double vaccinated except visitors who fall under specific exceptions who will be required to submit to a rapid antigen test upon entering the hospital.

The emergency department is currently experiencing high patient volume. To avoid long wait times, the public is urged to use the emergency department for emergencies only and to seek out alternate options for non-urgent care. Visit this site for a list of options.

The hospital is also reminding the public not to visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test or to obtain COVID-19 test results. Assessment centre information can be found online. Testing results can be accessed through the provincial portal.

Story continues below advertisement

Ross Memorial Hospital also does not have COVID-19 rapid antigen tests and is not currently conducting vaccination clinics. Visit the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit’s website for details on vaccination clinics.

People are also advised to leave only one message if trying to book an appointment at the hospital.

“Patience and understanding is requested as our team does its best to clear messages and confirm appointments,” the hospital stated. “Depending on the volume of calls it may take a day or two for calls to be returned.”

As of Wednesday, the hospital reported one inpatient with COVID-19.