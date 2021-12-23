Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph, Ont. police continue search for missing man

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 9:59 am
Guelph police say there is community concern for a 58-year-old man's well-being after his landlord reported him missing on December 17.
Guelph police say there is community concern for a 58-year-old man's well-being after his landlord reported him missing on December 17. Guelph police

Guelph police are continuing the search for a missing man not seen for more than a week.

Investigators say 58-year-old Charles Rudd was reported missing by his landlord on Dec. 17.

Just two days prior, he was last known to be at Guelph General Hospital, police said.

Trending Stories

His landlord went into his downtown unit and noticed his cat had not been fed. Rudd’s neighbours also advised police that they hadn’t seen him in at least four days.

Police say there is concern for his well-being.

He is described as white, 5’10 and 150 lbs with unkempt grey hair.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Guelph police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagmissing person tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagMissing Man tagMissing person guelph tagMissing man in Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers