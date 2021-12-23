Guelph, Ont. police continue search for missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are continuing the search for a missing man not seen for more than a week.

Investigators say 58-year-old Charles Rudd was reported missing by his landlord on Dec. 17.

Just two days prior, he was last known to be at Guelph General Hospital, police said.

His landlord went into his downtown unit and noticed his cat had not been fed. Rudd’s neighbours also advised police that they hadn’t seen him in at least four days.

Police say there is concern for his well-being.

He is described as white, 5’10 and 150 lbs with unkempt grey hair.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Guelph police.