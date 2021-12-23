Menu

Lifestyle

Most Saskatoon city ponds now safe for skating

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 9:24 am
The Saskatoon Fire Department said it has completed testing on storm retention ponds to ensure they meet the minimum eight-inch ice thickness. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Fire Department said it has completed testing on storm retention ponds to ensure they meet the minimum eight-inch ice thickness. File / Global News

The all-clear has been given by the Saskatoon Fire Department for ice skating on all but one pond in the city.

The department said it has completed testing on storm retention ponds to ensure they meet the minimum eight-inch ice thickness.

The only recreational pond that didn’t pass the department’s test is the Bev Dyck Pond in the Kensington neighbourhood.

It hasn’t yet fully frozen.

Signs have been updated at all ponds to indicate if they are safe to use.

The fire department said community members using the ponds for recreational purposes assume all risks and maintenance responsibilities, including shovelling, flooding and user safety.

