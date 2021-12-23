Most Saskatoon city ponds now safe for skating

Send this page to someone via email

The all-clear has been given by the Saskatoon Fire Department for ice skating on all but one pond in the city.

The department said it has completed testing on storm retention ponds to ensure they meet the minimum eight-inch ice thickness.

The only recreational pond that didn’t pass the department’s test is the Bev Dyck Pond in the Kensington neighbourhood.

It hasn’t yet fully frozen.

Signs have been updated at all ponds to indicate if they are safe to use.

The fire department said community members using the ponds for recreational purposes assume all risks and maintenance responsibilities, including shovelling, flooding and user safety.

