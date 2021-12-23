Menu

Canada

OPP makes 5-year-old boy’s wish come true

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 9:00 am
Frontenac OPP were able to fulfil a 5-year-old's wish giving his sister the pink toy tractor he wanted for her. View image in full screen
Frontenac OPP were able to fulfil a 5-year-old's wish giving his sister the pink toy tractor he wanted for her. OPP

A Central Frontenac boy who had a brush with police earlier this month has found out that the long arm of the law has a lot of the same qualities as Santa Claus.

On Dec. 13, a five-year-old boy took his family’s vehicle to get a pink toy tractor for his sister. However, he didn’t make it further than the neighbour’s hayfield by the time police caught up to him.

Read more: 5-year-old found behind the wheel of parents’ car: OPP

Wednesday, OPP paid another visit to the boy and brought his sister the pink toy tractor he had wanted to get her. The police detachment also paid for gifts for all of the family’s children.

Provincial police are using this opportunity to remind motorists to always be aware of where their keys are.

