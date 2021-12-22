Vernon, B.C. man seriously burned in undisclosed circumstances, RCMP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon, B.C., man was burned under unusual circumstances Thursday night and Mounties are asking for witnesses to come forth.

Emergency responders from the BC Ambulance Service and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded Wednesday Dec. 22 at approximately 2:20 a.m., to the intersection of 32 Street and 25 Avenue, where a man had been badly burned.

Mounties don’t say how or where the burns were incurred, only that a 53-year-old Vernon was a victim of an incident they want more information about.

“He was transported from the scene by BC Ambulance for treatment of serious injuries,” RCMP said. “The initial investigation led police to Polson Park where it is believed the man sustained his injuries.”

Police are actively investigating and are asking anyone who may have witnessed any activity that led to the male being injured, and have not already spoken to investigators, to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

