Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vernon, B.C. man seriously burned in undisclosed circumstances, RCMP investigating

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 4:48 pm
Vernon, B.C. man seriously burned in undisclosed circumstances, RCMP investigating - image View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP

A Vernon, B.C., man was burned under unusual circumstances Thursday night and Mounties are asking for witnesses to come forth.

Emergency responders from the BC Ambulance Service and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded Wednesday Dec. 22 at approximately 2:20 a.m., to the intersection of 32 Street and 25 Avenue, where a man had been badly burned.

Mounties don’t say how or where the burns were incurred, only that a 53-year-old Vernon was a victim of an incident they want more information about.

Read more: Vernon, B.C. RCMP deploy spike belt during arrest involving stolen minivan

“He was transported from the scene by BC Ambulance for treatment of serious injuries,” RCMP said. “The initial investigation led police to Polson Park where it is believed the man sustained his injuries.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police are actively investigating and are asking anyone who may have witnessed any activity that led to the male being injured, and have not already spoken to investigators, to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire' Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire
Police investigating Vernon gymnastic club fire – Nov 1, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagVernon tagMounties tagvernon north okanagan rcmp tagBC Ambulance tagPolson Park tagman on fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers