Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

COVID-19: Interior Health needs help distributing vaccinations

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 4:59 pm
Medical student Celine Lecce draws out COVID-19 vaccine ahead a vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday December 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
Medical student Celine Lecce draws out COVID-19 vaccine ahead a vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday December 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg.

Qualified health-care workers of all stripes are being called upon to help Interior Health get COVID-19 vaccines into people’s arms.

Interior Health is looking to provide COVID-19 immunizations and to provide support at clinics throughout the region.  To do that they are asking retired nurses, midwives, practicing and non-practicing physicians, nursing students, dentists, dental hygienists, first responders, including paramedics and firefighters, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and chiropractors to reach out.

Read more: More than 3,000 unvaccinated health workers in B.C. on unpaid leave, Dix says

Qualified health-care providers residing in the Interior Health region who are interested in helping with the province’s continuing immunization efforts are encouraged to reach out to Interior Health by visiting: ihimmunizers.myhealthinfo.ca.

Trending Stories

B.C. health officials said in November that 3,325 health-care workers, or about 2.6 per cent of the workforce, are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 and have been placed on unpaid leave.

Story continues below advertisement

The situation in Interior Health is the direst at this time, said Health Minister Adrian Dix at that time, with 1,018 health workers on leave.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: More than 2,300 confirmed Omicron cases in Canada to date, Tam says' COVID-19: More than 2,300 confirmed Omicron cases in Canada to date, Tam says
COVID-19: More than 2,300 confirmed Omicron cases in Canada to date, Tam says
Interior Health tagFirst Responders tagMidwives tagnursing students tagdental hygienists tagretired nurses tagnon-practicing physicians tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers