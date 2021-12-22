COVID-19: Interior Health needs help distributing vaccinations

Send this page to someone via email

Qualified health-care workers of all stripes are being called upon to help Interior Health get COVID-19 vaccines into people’s arms.

Interior Health is looking to provide COVID-19 immunizations and to provide support at clinics throughout the region. To do that they are asking retired nurses, midwives, practicing and non-practicing physicians, nursing students, dentists, dental hygienists, first responders, including paramedics and firefighters, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and chiropractors to reach out.

Qualified health-care providers residing in the Interior Health region who are interested in helping with the province’s continuing immunization efforts are encouraged to reach out to Interior Health by visiting: ihimmunizers.myhealthinfo.ca.

B.C. health officials said in November that 3,325 health-care workers, or about 2.6 per cent of the workforce, are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 and have been placed on unpaid leave.

Story continues below advertisement

The situation in Interior Health is the direst at this time, said Health Minister Adrian Dix at that time, with 1,018 health workers on leave.