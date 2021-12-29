Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police release video of man they are looking to speak to in connection with Kitchener break-in

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 11:40 am
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify this man. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify this man. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released a short video of a man they are looking to speak to in connection with a recent break-in in Kitchener.

The incident occurred last Friday at around 5 a.m., at an apartment building near Cedar Street South and Charles Street East.

Read more: 2 people arrested after 7-hour standoff at motel in Kitchener

A man entered into the vestibule of the building and took some property when he exited.

Story continues below advertisement

He is described as being around six feet tall with an average build. In the video he is wearing a motorcycle helmet, a hooded sweatshirt, black pants and brown shoes. He is also carrying a dark backpack with red trim.

Trending Stories

Read more: SIU clears Waterloo police officer after man’s face fractured during August arrest

Investigators are looking to identify and speak to this individual in connection to this incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Ontario Provincial Police shares tips on how not to fall victim to porch piracy and holiday scams' Ontario Provincial Police shares tips on how not to fall victim to porch piracy and holiday scams
Ontario Provincial Police shares tips on how not to fall victim to porch piracy and holiday scams – Dec 10, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagCharles street Kitchener tagCedar Street Kitchener tagKitchener breakin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers