Police release video of man they are looking to speak to in connection with Kitchener break-in

Waterloo Regional Police have released a short video of a man they are looking to speak to in connection with a recent break-in in Kitchener.

The incident occurred last Friday at around 5 a.m., at an apartment building near Cedar Street South and Charles Street East.

A man entered into the vestibule of the building and took some property when he exited.

Officers are investigating a break-in at a residential building in in Kitchener. Looking to identify and speak to this male in connection to this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or @Waterloocrime. Details here: https://t.co/RKieGgM7Jo. pic.twitter.com/5rjrnFZaxE — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 22, 2021

He is described as being around six feet tall with an average build. In the video he is wearing a motorcycle helmet, a hooded sweatshirt, black pants and brown shoes. He is also carrying a dark backpack with red trim.

Investigators are looking to identify and speak to this individual in connection to this incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

