Sports

City of Regina funding new pickleball facility in Douglas Park

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 4:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Pickleball 101: A lesson in the popular sport in this edition of Out & About' Pickleball 101: A lesson in the popular sport in this edition of Out & About
Competition heats up on this edition of Out & About as Caley Bedore gets a lesson in Pickleball from Fresh Radio 100.5 host Pete Dalliday. – Oct 22, 2021

Regina pickleball players have something to get excited about after Regina city council earmarked $1.2 million over five years toward a new outdoor facility in Douglas Park.

In the city’s approved 2022 budget, $120,000 will go towards a design feasibility study.

Read more: Regina city council approves 2022 budget featuring 3.4% mill rate increase

Regina Pickleball president Reg Lakness said construction is expected to start in 2023, with the courts ready to go the following year.

Construction is expected to cost $1,080,000.

“We’re very, very happy that they’re thinking of doing this and if it takes two years, then we’ll welcome it with open arms,” Lakness said.

Pickleball Regina started as a non-profit club in 2017 with only 10 members but has now grown to more than 800 members. Lakness suspects there are thousands of others who also play the sport in Regina that don’t belong to the club.

Pickleball has been recognized as the fastest-growing sport in North America and combines components of badminton, table tennis and tennis.

Lakness said the club is very excited about the future of this new facility.

Read more: Pickleball community continues to grow in Saskatoon

He described Pickleball as a social game.

Trending Stories

“It’s a mental thing, where we’re just getting out there and having fun amidst the turmoil of what’s going on in the world right now,” Lakness told Global News in an interview.

Lakness said pickleball players have been using converted tennis courts behind Clarence Mahon Arena and courts at Douglas Park in the summertime.

Click to play video: '‘An important outlet’: long sought-after pickleball facility opens in Regina' ‘An important outlet’: long sought-after pickleball facility opens in Regina
‘An important outlet’: long sought-after pickleball facility opens in Regina – Jul 17, 2021

Some Pickleball Regina members have also leased space from Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) and set up 12 courts.

With the sport picking up speed, Pickleball Regina is hoping COVID-19 won’t postpone its plans to host a major tournament next summer.

Regina is expected to host Western Regionals July 22 to 24, 2022, held at the International Trade Centre on REAL grounds.

