City of Regina funding new pickleball facility in Douglas Park

Regina pickleball players have something to get excited about after Regina city council earmarked $1.2 million over five years toward a new outdoor facility in Douglas Park.

In the city’s approved 2022 budget, $120,000 will go towards a design feasibility study.

Regina Pickleball president Reg Lakness said construction is expected to start in 2023, with the courts ready to go the following year.

Construction is expected to cost $1,080,000.

“We’re very, very happy that they’re thinking of doing this and if it takes two years, then we’ll welcome it with open arms,” Lakness said.

Pickleball Regina started as a non-profit club in 2017 with only 10 members but has now grown to more than 800 members. Lakness suspects there are thousands of others who also play the sport in Regina that don’t belong to the club.

Pickleball has been recognized as the fastest-growing sport in North America and combines components of badminton, table tennis and tennis.

Lakness said the club is very excited about the future of this new facility.

He described Pickleball as a social game.

“It’s a mental thing, where we’re just getting out there and having fun amidst the turmoil of what’s going on in the world right now,” Lakness told Global News in an interview.

Lakness said pickleball players have been using converted tennis courts behind Clarence Mahon Arena and courts at Douglas Park in the summertime.

Some Pickleball Regina members have also leased space from Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) and set up 12 courts.

With the sport picking up speed, Pickleball Regina is hoping COVID-19 won’t postpone its plans to host a major tournament next summer.

Regina is expected to host Western Regionals July 22 to 24, 2022, held at the International Trade Centre on REAL grounds.