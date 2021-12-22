London, Ont. police make arrest after downtown purse snatching

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man was arrested after a 56-year-old woman was grabbed from behind and had her purse grabbed from her last Friday, the London Police Service said Wednesday.

Police said the woman was walking in the area of Wellington Street and Queens Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 when a stranger yelled at her and began following her.

The suspect eventually grabbed her from behind, police said, snatching her purse and fleeing into nearby Victoria Park.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police used video surveillance from a nearby business to identify the suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The man, 22, of no fixed address, was charged with robbery and fraud.