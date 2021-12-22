Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police make arrest after downtown purse snatching

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 22, 2021 3:01 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A 22-year-old man was arrested after a 56-year-old woman was grabbed from behind and had her purse grabbed from her last Friday, the London Police Service said Wednesday.

Read more: London man charged with harassing, following women granted bail a second time

Police said the woman was walking in the area of Wellington Street and Queens Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 when a stranger yelled at her and began following her.

The suspect eventually grabbed her from behind, police said, snatching her purse and fleeing into nearby Victoria Park.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police used video surveillance from a nearby business to identify the suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The man, 22, of no fixed address, was charged with robbery and fraud.

